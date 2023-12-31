Louisiana Byways: Musician Linzay Young will explore the cultural past and present of Louisiana music in WYSO's newest program. (WYSO Weekend)

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: A modern performance of an age-old folktale. We're taking you to a rehearsal in Cincinnati, where a group of kids are practicing for a holiday performance. It’s not a Christmas pageant or a production of the Nutcracker...they’re retelling a folktale that’s been passed down generations. On this 6th day of Kwanzaa, the Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports.

Louisiana Byways hits the air: Host Linzay Young hails from Louisiana where he began playing Cajun music on the fiddle as a teenager and from where he eventually began touring the world with his band the Red Stick Ramblers. In this interview, he highlights the appeal of some of the music he'll be bringing to the WYSO airwaves.

Bird Note: Birds connect us with the joy and wonder of nature. By telling vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face, BirdNote inspires listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it.

Bill Felker's Poor Will’s Almanack: In the last days of Early Winter, in the time of the Mistletoe Moon and the time of the sun in Capricorn...