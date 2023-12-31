© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

Louisiana Byways: Musician Linzay Young will explore the cultural past and present of Louisiana music in WYSO's newest program. (WYSO Weekend)

By Jerry Kenney
Published December 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
Sunday's at noon will be home to a new one-hour music show called Louisiana Byways, hosted by Linzay Young.
Sunday's at noon will be home to a new one-hour music show called Louisiana Byways, hosted by Linzay Young.

From Cajun to Zydeco, and everything in between, host Linzay Young debuts Louisiana Byways on WYSO, January 7th. We'll also check in on a Kwanzaa celebration and the last days of Early Winter in this WYSO Weekend.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: A modern performance of an age-old folktale. We're taking you to a rehearsal in Cincinnati, where a group of kids are practicing for a holiday performance. It’s not a Christmas pageant or a production of the Nutcracker...they’re retelling a folktale that’s been passed down generations. On this 6th day of Kwanzaa, the Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports.

Louisiana Byways hits the air: Host Linzay Young hails from Louisiana where he began playing Cajun music on the fiddle as a teenager and from where he eventually began touring the world with his band the Red Stick Ramblers. In this interview, he highlights the appeal of some of the music he'll be bringing to the WYSO airwaves.

Bird Note: Birds connect us with the joy and wonder of nature. By telling vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face, BirdNote inspires listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it.

Bill Felker's Poor Will’s Almanack: In the last days of Early Winter, in the time of the Mistletoe Moon and the time of the sun in Capricorn...

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.<br/>
See stories by Jerry Kenney