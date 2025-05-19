WYSO's weekly radio magazine...

Our stories and conversations today include:

DAYTON - CITY OF PEACE 2025: ThinkTV 16, CET and the PBS App premiered a program Thursday evening called Dayton - City of Peace 2025. The program marks the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords. It also highlights a major event happening in Dayton next week - the NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly. To find out more about the program I spoke with Rodney Veal - a producer and public liaison with Think TV.

Studio Visit With Susan Byrnes: Sara Vance Waddell is a Cincinnati art collector with nearly 1,000 pieces in her collection, which she shares through exhibitions around the world. She focuses on acquiring works by women and people of color—but it’s not beauty she’s after. In today’s final episode of this season of Studio Visit, producer Susan Byrnes takes us inside Vance Waddell’s art-filled home.

Wright-Patt PFAS Report: Across the U.S., communities are scrambling to reduce so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, within their public water systems. The chemicals pose a public health threat. The sources of these chemicals include a wide range – from manufacturing to firefighting foam. Some of the most highly concentrated sources of PFAS in the U.S. can be found on military bases. In the Dayton region, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is trying to mitigate PFAS exposure in and around the base. We spoke with WYSO’s environment reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley about the progress being made there.

WYSO Youth Radio: Area schools are letting out for summer, and that means it’s time for WYSO Youth Radio. Students from Dayton, Springfield, and beyond are sharing their voices and stories. Here’s WYSO intern Lee Wade.

WYSO City Mayor Series: When Franklin Mayor Brent Centers returned to his hometown after completing his military service, he was spurred into action by the opioid crisis and the toll it had taken on his city. It put him on a path of community service that led him to a seat on the Franklin City Council and then into the mayor’s office. For our City Mayors Series, Centers tells us how far the city has come in addressing the drug crisis, and talks about the completion of some major development projects.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."