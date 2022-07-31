WYSO Weekend: July 31, 2022
Our stories for today:
- Food waste and what not:
A lot of food never makes it to a grocery store. It sits languishing in a warehouse. So what happens next? Sometimes it’s donated to food banks and a lot of it is thrown away. But some makes it to outlet grocery stores, which have seen a jump in business due to inflation. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa explores why there aren't more of these stores around.
- Singing the Inflation Blues:
For most of us, our paycheck isn't keeping pace with inflation. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley reports that's forcing a lot of people to make hard choices as we all navigate these murky economic times.
- Car part thefts on the rise:
Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise throughout Ohio for months. It’s costing car and business owners thousands of dollars. Local law enforcement agencies say they’re doing what they can to stop the thefts. Cory Frolik is a reporter with the Dayton Daily News. He spoke to us about his research into the problem.
- Community lawyering in the Miami Valley:
Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, also known as ABLE, is a non-profit Dayton law firm that provides free legal assistance to low-income individuals and groups seeking equal justice and economic opportunity. Katie Kersh is a senior attorney and project director with ABLE. She recently co-authored an article published in the University of Illinois Chicago Law Review about using community lawyering as a means of addressing inequity issues more effectively than traditional litigation. In an interview with WYSO’s Mike Frazier, she explains the concept of Community Lawyering and how it has been applied in the Miami Valley.
- WYSO's CD of the Month:
Kentucky-based folk artist Joan Shelley’s latest collection explores life, love, and place in an uneasy world. Here’s midday music host Evan Miller to tell us about Shelley’s new album, The Spur.
- Like, nature and stuff:
Bill Felker wraps up the program with Poor Will's Almanack.