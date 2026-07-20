WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/19/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 264, 7/19/26:

Wild Up performing Julius Eastman - Joy Boy

(from Julius Eastman Vol. 2: Joy Boy) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Julius Eastman, Frank Ferko, Patricia Martin & Janet Kattas performing Julius Eastman - Gay Guerrilla

(from Julius Eastman: Unjust Malaise) | New World | Bandcamp

Sō Percussion, MEDIAQUEER, Adam Tendler, Alex Sopp, Beth Meyers, Shelley Washington, Grey Mcmurray performing Julius Eastman - Stay On It

(from Stay On It) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Arthur Russell - Tower of Meaning

(from Tower of Meaning) | Audika | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.