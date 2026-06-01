The Outside - 5/31/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 259, 5/31/26:
Magic Tuber Stringband - Blooms in the Rapids / Tribute to the Angels / Soft and Pliable
(from Heavy Water) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
Lenora - X
(from SSP LIVES VOL. 5) | State Street Pub | Bandcamp
Joe Westerlund - Can Tangle
(from SSP LIVES VOL. 5) | State Street Pub | Bandcamp
Rob Funkhouser - Compline
(from SSP LIVES VOL. 5) | State Street Pub | Bandcamp
SML - Roundabouts
(from Spontaneous Music Live) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Lorelei Ensemble performing Christopher Cerrone - Beaufort Scales
(from Beaufort Scales) | Cold Blue | Bandcamp
John Luther Adams - The Immeasurable Space of Tones
(from The Light That Fills The World) | Cold Blue | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.