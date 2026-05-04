The Outside - 5/3/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 255, 5/4/26:
Ben Seretan & John Thayer - + + (Double Positive) / Field Notes #1 / Valley Spirit
(from Sunbeam of No Illusion) | AKP | Bandcamp
Pan•American - Silver Plane, Now Boarding / Silver Tramway (In Snow) / Taxi to the Terminal Gate
(from Fly to the Ocean in a Silver Plane) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Bill Nace - One for Susan Alcorn
(from Bill Nace Plays the 2 String Taishogoto) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Sō Percussion & Bora Yoon performing Bora Yoon - The Wonder That's Keeping Stars Apart
(from 25x25) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Annea Lockwood with Lawrence English & Vanessa Tomlinson - World Rhythms
(from World Rhythms) | Room40 | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.