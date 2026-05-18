WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/17/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 257, 5/17/26:

Seefeel - Behind the Seen / AM Flares / Falling First

(from Sol.Hz) | Warp | Bandcamp

Eiko Ishibashi & Jim O'Rourke - Untitled

(from W+W) | Self-released

Croz Boyce - Hanging out with a Blueberry Pop / Towson Acid / Father Karras

(from Croz Boyce) | Domino | Bandcamp

Bennie Maupin - Mappo / The Jewel In The Lotus

(from The Jewel In The Lotus) | ECM

Talk Talk - Inheritance / I Believe In You / Wealth

(from Spirit of Eden) | Parlophone

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.