The Outside - 6/14/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 260, 6/14/26:
YHWH Nailgun - Ghost Of Love / Stillness Blues / Innocent Sigh
(from Magazine) | 4AD | Bandcamp
Horse Lords - After the Last Sky / A City Yet to Come / Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!
(from Demand To Be Taken To Heaven Alive!) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp
Tara Clerkin Trio - Ups & Downs / There Was A Nice Sunset / Somewhere Good
(from Somewhere Good) | World of Echo | Bandcamp
BASIC - Loose Cannon / Union Pool Melody
(from BASIC) | No Quarter | Bandcamp
Steve Reich and Musicians performing Steve Reich - Six Pianos
(from Drumming / Music For Mallet Instruments, Voices And Organ / Six Pianos) | Deutsche Grammophon
maps and diagrams - reflection reality / light split into all
(from tone isolation) | Home Normal | Bandcamp
micromelancolié - drowned in fog, covered with snow
(from order of dissapearance) | Cosmic Winnetou | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.