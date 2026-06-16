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The Outside

The Outside - 6/14/26

By Evan Miller
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:51 AM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 6/14/26

Playlist for Ep. 260, 6/14/26:

YHWH Nailgun - Ghost Of Love / Stillness Blues / Innocent Sigh
(from Magazine) | 4AD | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - After the Last Sky / A City Yet to Come / Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!
(from Demand To Be Taken To Heaven Alive!) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Tara Clerkin Trio - Ups & Downs / There Was A Nice Sunset / Somewhere Good
(from Somewhere Good) | World of Echo | Bandcamp

BASIC - Loose Cannon / Union Pool Melody
(from BASIC) | No Quarter | Bandcamp

Steve Reich and Musicians performing Steve Reich - Six Pianos
(from Drumming / Music For Mallet Instruments, Voices And Organ / Six Pianos) | Deutsche Grammophon

maps and diagrams - reflection reality / light split into all
(from tone isolation) | Home Normal | Bandcamp

micromelancolié - drowned in fog, covered with snow
(from order of dissapearance) | Cosmic Winnetou | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

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Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller