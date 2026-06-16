WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 6/14/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 260, 6/14/26:

YHWH Nailgun - Ghost Of Love / Stillness Blues / Innocent Sigh

(from Magazine) | 4AD | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - After the Last Sky / A City Yet to Come / Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!

(from Demand To Be Taken To Heaven Alive!) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Tara Clerkin Trio - Ups & Downs / There Was A Nice Sunset / Somewhere Good

(from Somewhere Good) | World of Echo | Bandcamp

BASIC - Loose Cannon / Union Pool Melody

(from BASIC) | No Quarter | Bandcamp

Steve Reich and Musicians performing Steve Reich - Six Pianos

(from Drumming / Music For Mallet Instruments, Voices And Organ / Six Pianos) | Deutsche Grammophon

maps and diagrams - reflection reality / light split into all

(from tone isolation) | Home Normal | Bandcamp

micromelancolié - drowned in fog, covered with snow

(from order of dissapearance) | Cosmic Winnetou | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.