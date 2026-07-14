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The Outside

The Outside - 7/12/26

By Evan Miller
Published July 13, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/12/26

Playlist for Ep. 263, 7/12/26:

Horse Lords - First Galactic Utopia / Before the Law
(from Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Bending to the Lash (Live) / Macaw (Live)
(from As It Happened: Horse Lords Live) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Ryan Jewell Board Quartet - Ember
(from Ember) | Huh? | Bandcamp

Lea Bertucci & Norbert Rodenkirchen - The Days Pass Quickly Immersed in the Shadow of Eternity
(from The Days Pass Quickly Immersed in the Shadow of Eternity) | Cibachrome | Bandcamp

Aaron Russell & Sandy Ewen - Greenfield / Coyoacán
(from Dissectologists) | Sedimental | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

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Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller