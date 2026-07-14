WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/12/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 263, 7/12/26:

Horse Lords - First Galactic Utopia / Before the Law

(from Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Bending to the Lash (Live) / Macaw (Live)

(from As It Happened: Horse Lords Live) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Ryan Jewell Board Quartet - Ember

(from Ember) | Huh? | Bandcamp

Lea Bertucci & Norbert Rodenkirchen - The Days Pass Quickly Immersed in the Shadow of Eternity

(from The Days Pass Quickly Immersed in the Shadow of Eternity) | Cibachrome | Bandcamp

Aaron Russell & Sandy Ewen - Greenfield / Coyoacán

(from Dissectologists) | Sedimental | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.