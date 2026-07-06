WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/5/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 262, 7/5/26:

SML - The Drums

(from Spontaneous Music Live) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Bark Culture - Palace / Farce / Willow

(from The Giant is Awkward) | temperphantom | Bandcamp

Tyshawn Sorey - Effi / Members, Don't Git Weary

(from Members... Don't!) | Pi | Bandcamp

Lifted - Paranoids / Repossessed

(from Movie) | Outside Time | Bandcamp

Spacemen 3 - Rollercoaster

(from Walkin' With Jesus EP) | Fire | Bandcamp

Spacemen 3 - Suicide (Live)

(from Threebie 3) | Space Age | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.