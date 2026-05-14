WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/10/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 256, 5/10/26:

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet - Like Swimwear

(from Happy Today) | International Anthem/Nonesuch | Bandcamp

Oren Ambarchi & Jim O'Rourke - Behold Two

(from Behold) | Editions Mego | Bandcamp

Flower-Corsano Duo - The Ship That Sailed on Dry Land

(from The Halcyon) | VHF | Bandcamp

Verity Den - I / II / ETYWD / III / IV

(from IX XVI MMXXV Instrumentals: Live and Improvised) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Trad, Gras och Stenar - Chrisboogie

(from Mors Mors) | Anthology | Bandcamp

Nagual - Continuous Becoming

(from "Nagual") | Ergot | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.