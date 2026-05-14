The Outside - 5/10/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 256, 5/10/26:
Jeff Parker ETA IVtet - Like Swimwear
(from Happy Today) | International Anthem/Nonesuch | Bandcamp
Oren Ambarchi & Jim O'Rourke - Behold Two
(from Behold) | Editions Mego | Bandcamp
Flower-Corsano Duo - The Ship That Sailed on Dry Land
(from The Halcyon) | VHF | Bandcamp
Verity Den - I / II / ETYWD / III / IV
(from IX XVI MMXXV Instrumentals: Live and Improvised) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Trad, Gras och Stenar - Chrisboogie
(from Mors Mors) | Anthology | Bandcamp
Nagual - Continuous Becoming
(from "Nagual") | Ergot | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.