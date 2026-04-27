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The Outside

The Outside - 4/26/26

By Evan Miller
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:14 PM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/26/26

Playlist for Ep. 254, 4/26/26:

Setting - Ribbon of Moss / Derring-do
(from Setting) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Abby Fisher performing Andrea Mazzariello - Figure to Ground
(from Continuous Interior) | Neuma | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - A Natural Death / The World Without Me
(from Another Perfect Day) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Sean Hamilton & Tatsuya Nakatani - Three
(from Three Improvisations) | Self-released

Windy & Carl - Aquatica
(from Depths) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

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Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller