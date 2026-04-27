WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/26/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 254, 4/26/26:

Setting - Ribbon of Moss / Derring-do

(from Setting) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Abby Fisher performing Andrea Mazzariello - Figure to Ground

(from Continuous Interior) | Neuma | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - A Natural Death / The World Without Me

(from Another Perfect Day) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Sean Hamilton & Tatsuya Nakatani - Three

(from Three Improvisations) | Self-released

Windy & Carl - Aquatica

(from Depths) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.