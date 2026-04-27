The Outside - 4/26/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 4/26/26
Playlist for Ep. 254, 4/26/26:
Setting - Ribbon of Moss / Derring-do
(from Setting) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
Abby Fisher performing Andrea Mazzariello - Figure to Ground
(from Continuous Interior) | Neuma | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - A Natural Death / The World Without Me
(from Another Perfect Day) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
Sean Hamilton & Tatsuya Nakatani - Three
(from Three Improvisations) | Self-released
Windy & Carl - Aquatica
(from Depths) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.