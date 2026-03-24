WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/22/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 251, 3/22/26:

TAKAAT - Ijit N'elwan 2 / Ijit N'elwan 4

(from Is Noise, Vol. 3) | Purplish | Bandcamp

Windy and Carl - Set Adrift / Depths

(from Depths) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Bill Nace - Over/Under

(from Bill Nace Plays the 2 String Taishogoto) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Gregory Uhlmann - Lucia (feat. Alabaster DePlume) / Days / Bristlecone

(from Extra Stars) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Nathan Bowles - Left Six / Left Seven

(from Seven Lefts) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Orchestra of the Upper Atmosphere - Under the Azure / Cold Mariana/Lunar Eye

(from Theta Seven) | Discus | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.