The Outside - 3/22/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 251, 3/22/26:
TAKAAT - Ijit N'elwan 2 / Ijit N'elwan 4
(from Is Noise, Vol. 3) | Purplish | Bandcamp
Windy and Carl - Set Adrift / Depths
(from Depths) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Bill Nace - Over/Under
(from Bill Nace Plays the 2 String Taishogoto) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Gregory Uhlmann - Lucia (feat. Alabaster DePlume) / Days / Bristlecone
(from Extra Stars) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Nathan Bowles - Left Six / Left Seven
(from Seven Lefts) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Orchestra of the Upper Atmosphere - Under the Azure / Cold Mariana/Lunar Eye
(from Theta Seven) | Discus | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.