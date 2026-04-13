WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/12/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 253, 4/12/26:

Sunn O)) - XXANN / Everett Moses

(from Sunn O))) | Sub Pop | Bandcamp

Cassia Streb & Tim Feeney - Pasadena

(from Lampworking) | Kuyin | Bandcamp

Whitney Johnson, Lia Kohl, & Macie Stewart - dawn | pulse / paper folding | disappearing

(from BODY SOUND) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Terry Riley - Performance Two - Parts 1 & 2

(from Persian Surgery Dervishes) | Aguirre/Shandar

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.