The Outside - 5/24/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 5/24/26
Playlist for Ep. 258, 5/24/26:
Loraine Jaimes -
(from Detached From The Rest Of You) | Hyperdub | Bandcamp
Jeff Parker ETA IVtet -
(from Happy Today) | International Anthem/Nonesuch | Bandcamp
Sō Percussion performing David Lang -
(from Sō Percussion) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
William Basinski - dlp 4 / dlp 2.2
(from The Disintegration Loops) | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.