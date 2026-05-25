WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/24/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 258, 5/24/26:

Loraine Jaimes -

(from Detached From The Rest Of You) | Hyperdub | Bandcamp

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet -

(from Happy Today) | International Anthem/Nonesuch | Bandcamp

Sō Percussion performing David Lang -

(from Sō Percussion) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

William Basinski - dlp 4 / dlp 2.2

(from The Disintegration Loops) | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.