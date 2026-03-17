WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/15/26 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 250, 3/15/26:

Mobius Percussion performing Quinn Collins - Precious and Intelligent Metal

(from Precious and Intelligent Metal) | Belts & Whistles | Bandcamp

Shutterspeed Duo - Ropes / Down There

(from All-American Futurity Trials) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Anzû Quartet performing Olivier Messiaen - Quatuor pour la fin de temps

(from Messiaen: Quatuor pour la fin du temps) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - Giving unknown origin / Unexpectedly heavy / Reflective, silent

(from Music in Continuous Motion) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.