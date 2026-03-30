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The Outside

The Outside - 3/29/26

By Evan Miller
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/29/26

Playlist for Ep. 252, 3/29/26:

Apologist - west / north
(from philadelphia) | No Rent | Bandcamp

Apologist - thought i knew / above the cloud
(from everything feels brighter) | No Rent | Bandcamp

Aaron Dilloway - Live At Tusk Festival 2015
(from Freak-Out Your Friends!) | Hanson | Bandcamp

Daniel Rizer - Tick
(from Contaminated Time) | Skeleton Dust

Budweiser Sprite - untitled (side a)
(from Big Issues) | Deathbomb Arc | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Eureka 378-B / Brain of the Firm
(from Demand To Be Taken To Heaven Alive!) | RVNG Intl. | Bandcamp

TAKAAT - SIDE A
(from Tour Tape 002) | Self-released

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

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Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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