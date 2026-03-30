The Outside - 3/29/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 252, 3/29/26:
Apologist - west / north
(from philadelphia) | No Rent | Bandcamp
Apologist - thought i knew / above the cloud
(from everything feels brighter) | No Rent | Bandcamp
Aaron Dilloway - Live At Tusk Festival 2015
(from Freak-Out Your Friends!) | Hanson | Bandcamp
Daniel Rizer - Tick
(from Contaminated Time) | Skeleton Dust
Budweiser Sprite - untitled (side a)
(from Big Issues) | Deathbomb Arc | Bandcamp
Horse Lords - Eureka 378-B / Brain of the Firm
(from Demand To Be Taken To Heaven Alive!) | RVNG Intl. | Bandcamp
TAKAAT - SIDE A
(from Tour Tape 002) | Self-released
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.