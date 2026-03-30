WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/29/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 252, 3/29/26:

Apologist - west / north

(from philadelphia) | No Rent | Bandcamp

Apologist - thought i knew / above the cloud

(from everything feels brighter) | No Rent | Bandcamp

Aaron Dilloway - Live At Tusk Festival 2015

(from Freak-Out Your Friends!) | Hanson | Bandcamp

Daniel Rizer - Tick

(from Contaminated Time) | Skeleton Dust

Budweiser Sprite - untitled (side a)

(from Big Issues) | Deathbomb Arc | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Eureka 378-B / Brain of the Firm

(from Demand To Be Taken To Heaven Alive!) | RVNG Intl. | Bandcamp

TAKAAT - SIDE A

(from Tour Tape 002) | Self-released

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.