The Outside - 3/1/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 249, 3/1/26:
Sunn O))) - Butch's Guns / Glory Black
(from Sunn O)))) | Sub Pop | Bandcamp
Alice Coltrane - Jagadishwar / Jai Ramachandra / Yamuna Tira Vihari
(from Turiya Sings) | Avatar Book Institute
Asher Gamedze - Air / Following Up / Extension
(from A Semblance: Of Return) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp
Hen Ogledd - Clara / Clear pools
(from DISCOMBOBULATED) | Domino | Bandcamp
Armbruster - King Under the River / The Wounded Hussar / The Snow Hole
(from Half My House) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Blackearth Percussion Group performing Frederic Rzewski - Le Moutons De Panurge
(from Coming Together / Attica / Les Moutons De Panurge) | Opus One/Black Sweat | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.