The Outside - 3/1/26 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 249, 3/1/26:

Sunn O))) - Butch's Guns / Glory Black

(from Sunn O)))) | Sub Pop | Bandcamp

Alice Coltrane - Jagadishwar / Jai Ramachandra / Yamuna Tira Vihari

(from Turiya Sings) | Avatar Book Institute

Asher Gamedze - Air / Following Up / Extension

(from A Semblance: Of Return) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Hen Ogledd - Clara / Clear pools

(from DISCOMBOBULATED) | Domino | Bandcamp

Armbruster - King Under the River / The Wounded Hussar / The Snow Hole

(from Half My House) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Blackearth Percussion Group performing Frederic Rzewski - Le Moutons De Panurge

(from Coming Together / Attica / Les Moutons De Panurge) | Opus One/Black Sweat | Bandcamp

