WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/18/26 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 244, 1/18/26:

Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick - The Four Sleeping Princesses / Stardust / Melted Moon

(from Tragic Magic) | InFiné | Bandcamp

GBSR Duo & Taylor MacLennan performing Morton Feldman - Why Patterns?

(from Morton Feldman: Trios) | Another Timbre | Bandcamp

Rushes Ensemble performing Michael Gordon - Rushes

(from Rushes) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.