The Outside - 1/18/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 1/18/26
Playlist for Ep. 244, 1/18/26:
Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick - The Four Sleeping Princesses / Stardust / Melted Moon
(from Tragic Magic) | InFiné | Bandcamp
GBSR Duo & Taylor MacLennan performing Morton Feldman - Why Patterns?
(from Morton Feldman: Trios) | Another Timbre | Bandcamp
Rushes Ensemble performing Michael Gordon - Rushes
(from Rushes) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.