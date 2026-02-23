WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/22/26 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 248, 2/22/26:

Yellow Swans - The Lab / Peace Eternity

(from Out Of Practice IV) | Collective Jyrk | Bandcamp

KMRU - They Are Here / By Absence

(from Kin) | Editions Mego | Bandcamp

Bill MacKay - Phantasmic Fairy / Radiator / Locust Land

(from Locust Land) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Sarah Hennies - Flourish (for vibraphone duo)

(from Flourish) | Consumer Waste | Bandcamp

Yellow Swans - Howl

(from Out Of Practice III) | Collective Jyrk | Bandcamp

