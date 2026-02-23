© 2026 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 2/22/26

By Evan Miller
Published February 23, 2026 at 5:59 PM EST

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/22/26

Playlist for Ep. 248, 2/22/26:

Yellow Swans - The Lab / Peace Eternity
(from Out Of Practice IV) | Collective Jyrk | Bandcamp

KMRU - They Are Here / By Absence
(from Kin) | Editions Mego | Bandcamp

Bill MacKay - Phantasmic Fairy / Radiator / Locust Land
(from Locust Land) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Sarah Hennies - Flourish (for vibraphone duo)
(from Flourish) | Consumer Waste | Bandcamp

Yellow Swans - Howl
(from Out Of Practice III) | Collective Jyrk | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
