The Outside - 2/15/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 247, 2/15/26:
Bitchin Bajas - Ajami / Isle Peaks
(from Isle Peaks) | Drag City | Qobuz
Water Damage - Reel 28
(from Live At Le Guess Who?) | 12XU | Bandcamp
Frederic Rzewski - Coming Together / Attica
(from Coming Together / Attica / Les Moutons De Panurge) | Opus One/Black Sweat | Bandcamp
Yellow Swans - Foiled / Opt Out / New Life
(from Going Places) | Type | Bandcamp
