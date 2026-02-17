WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/15/26 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 247, 2/15/26:

Bitchin Bajas - Ajami / Isle Peaks

(from Isle Peaks) | Drag City | Qobuz

Water Damage - Reel 28

(from Live At Le Guess Who?) | 12XU | Bandcamp

Frederic Rzewski - Coming Together / Attica

(from Coming Together / Attica / Les Moutons De Panurge) | Opus One/Black Sweat | Bandcamp

Yellow Swans - Foiled / Opt Out / New Life

(from Going Places) | Type | Bandcamp

