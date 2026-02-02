The Outside - 2/1/26
The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 246, 2/1/26:
Geologist - Oracle Road / Tonic / Compact Mirror/Last Names
(from Can I Get A Pack Of Camel Lights?) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Horse Lords & Arnold Dreyblatt - Suspension / Impulse Array
(from FRKWYS Vol. 18: Extended Field) | RVNG Intl. | Bandcamp
Davóne Tines, Kim Kashkashian, Sarah Rothenberg, Steven Schick, Houston Chamber Choir, & Tyshawn Sorey performing Tyshawn Sorey - Monochromatic Light (Afterlife)
(from Monochromatic Light (Afterlife)) | DACAMERA Editions | Bandcamp
