The Outside - 2/1/26 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 246, 2/1/26:

Geologist - Oracle Road / Tonic / Compact Mirror/Last Names

(from Can I Get A Pack Of Camel Lights?) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Horse Lords & Arnold Dreyblatt - Suspension / Impulse Array

(from FRKWYS Vol. 18: Extended Field) | RVNG Intl. | Bandcamp

Davóne Tines, Kim Kashkashian, Sarah Rothenberg, Steven Schick, Houston Chamber Choir, & Tyshawn Sorey performing Tyshawn Sorey - Monochromatic Light (Afterlife)

(from Monochromatic Light (Afterlife)) | DACAMERA Editions | Bandcamp

