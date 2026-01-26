WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/25/26 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 245, 1/25/26:

The Clandestine Quartet - Don't Hang from My Ceiling / The Taxi Driver's Claim to Fame

(from One for the Fossa, Two for the Wolverine) | 33-33 | Bandcamp

Doug Snyder & Bob Thompson - Daily Dance / Soul And Universe / Hit And Run

(from Daily Dance) | New Frontiers

75 Dollar Bill Little Big Band - I'm Not Trying to Wake Up / Every Last Coffee or Tea

(from Live at Tubby's) | Self-released | Bandcamp

أحمد [Ahmed] - Ya Annas [Oh, People] / El Haris [Anxious]

(from سماع [Sama'a] (Audition)) | Otoroku | Bandcamp

