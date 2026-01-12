© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Outside

The Outside - 1/11/26

By Evan Miller
Published January 12, 2026 at 3:49 PM EST

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/11/26

Playlist for Ep. 243, 1/11/26:

Tarta Relena - Si veriash la rana / Beata viscera / Crit premonitori
(from És pregunta) | Latency | Bandcamp

Meara O'Reilly - I / II / II
(from Hockets for Two Voices) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

The Up:Strike Project performing Ken Ueno - ...a.m...
(from Wavelengths) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Ken Ueno - I am the uncle who sees past lives
(from Wavelengths) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Winged Wheel - Canvas 11 / Speed Table / I See Poseurs Every Day
(from Desert So Green) | 12XU | Bandcamp

Pullman - Weightless / October / Kabul
(from III) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp

SML - Daves / Stepping In/The Loop
(from How You Been) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Tags
The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Stay Connected
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller