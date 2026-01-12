WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/11/26 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 243, 1/11/26:

Tarta Relena - Si veriash la rana / Beata viscera / Crit premonitori

(from És pregunta) | Latency | Bandcamp

Meara O'Reilly - I / II / II

(from Hockets for Two Voices) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

The Up:Strike Project performing Ken Ueno - ...a.m...

(from Wavelengths) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Ken Ueno - I am the uncle who sees past lives

(from Wavelengths) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Winged Wheel - Canvas 11 / Speed Table / I See Poseurs Every Day

(from Desert So Green) | 12XU | Bandcamp

Pullman - Weightless / October / Kabul

(from III) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp

SML - Daves / Stepping In/The Loop

(from How You Been) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

