The Outside - 1/11/26
Playlist for Ep. 243, 1/11/26:
Tarta Relena - Si veriash la rana / Beata viscera / Crit premonitori
(from És pregunta) | Latency | Bandcamp
Meara O'Reilly - I / II / II
(from Hockets for Two Voices) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
The Up:Strike Project performing Ken Ueno - ...a.m...
(from Wavelengths) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Ken Ueno - I am the uncle who sees past lives
(from Wavelengths) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Winged Wheel - Canvas 11 / Speed Table / I See Poseurs Every Day
(from Desert So Green) | 12XU | Bandcamp
Pullman - Weightless / October / Kabul
(from III) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp
SML - Daves / Stepping In/The Loop
(from How You Been) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
