Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 12/28/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 241, 12/28/25:

Horse Lords & Arnold Dreyblatt - Advance / Extended Field

(from FRKWYS Vol. 18: Extended Field) | RVNG Intl | Bandcamp

Kaila Vandever - Staring At The Cracked Window / Unearth What You Already Knew / In My Dream House

(from Another View) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Oren Ambarchi & Eric Thielemans - Kind Regards (Beginning)

(from King Regards) | AD 93 | Bandcamp

The Necks - Causeway

(from Disquiet) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Flower/Corsano Duo - Fire

(from The Radiant Mirror) | Textile | Bandcamp

