The Outside - 12/28/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 241, 12/28/25:
Horse Lords & Arnold Dreyblatt - Advance / Extended Field
(from FRKWYS Vol. 18: Extended Field) | RVNG Intl | Bandcamp
Kaila Vandever - Staring At The Cracked Window / Unearth What You Already Knew / In My Dream House
(from Another View) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp
Oren Ambarchi & Eric Thielemans - Kind Regards (Beginning)
(from King Regards) | AD 93 | Bandcamp
The Necks - Causeway
(from Disquiet) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp
Flower/Corsano Duo - Fire
(from The Radiant Mirror) | Textile | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.