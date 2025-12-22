The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. IV - 12/21/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep, 240, 12/21/25: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. IV
Mars Williams - Xmas Medley / Love Cry/Christmas Wrapping
(from An Ayler Xmas Vol. 2) | ESP-Disk | Bandcamp
Alan Vega - No More Christmas Blues
(from ZE Christmas Album) | ZE
Liz Durette - It's Christmas . . . Again! / In the Workshop
(from It's Christmas . . . Again!) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Excepter - Little Drummer Boy
(from Kill Rock Stars Winter Holiday Album) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp
Venetian Snares - Xmas Song
(from Xmas Song) | Self-released | Bandcamp
The Rhythm Method - Feliz Navidad / Do You Hear What I Hear?
(from A Very Wandelweiser Christmas, Vol. II) | Self-released | Bandcamp
The Instruments - Last Holiday
(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp
Vines - come thou fount of every blessing
(from come thou fount of every blessing) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Fabio Orsi - Dead Leaves Christmas
(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp
Hell Interface - Soylent Night
(from Whine And Missingtoe) | V/Vm Test
Merzbow - Silent Night
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony
Mars Williams - Noel Omega / 'Twas the Night Before the Frosty Island Harvest Xmas
(from MARS WILLIAMS PRESENTS: AN AYLER XMAS VOL. 3 "Live In Krakow") | Not Two | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.