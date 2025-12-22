WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. IV - 12/21/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep, 240, 12/21/25: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. IV

Mars Williams - Xmas Medley / Love Cry/Christmas Wrapping

(from An Ayler Xmas Vol. 2) | ESP-Disk | Bandcamp

Alan Vega - No More Christmas Blues

(from ZE Christmas Album) | ZE

Liz Durette - It's Christmas . . . Again! / In the Workshop

(from It's Christmas . . . Again!) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Excepter - Little Drummer Boy

(from Kill Rock Stars Winter Holiday Album) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp

Venetian Snares - Xmas Song

(from Xmas Song) | Self-released | Bandcamp

The Rhythm Method - Feliz Navidad / Do You Hear What I Hear?

(from A Very Wandelweiser Christmas, Vol. II) | Self-released | Bandcamp

The Instruments - Last Holiday

(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp

Vines - come thou fount of every blessing

(from come thou fount of every blessing) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Fabio Orsi - Dead Leaves Christmas

(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp

Hell Interface - Soylent Night

(from Whine And Missingtoe) | V/Vm Test

Merzbow - Silent Night

(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

Mars Williams - Noel Omega / 'Twas the Night Before the Frosty Island Harvest Xmas

(from MARS WILLIAMS PRESENTS: AN AYLER XMAS VOL. 3 "Live In Krakow") | Not Two | Bandcamp

