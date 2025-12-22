© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Outside

The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. IV - 12/21/25

By Evan Miller
Published December 22, 2025 at 3:58 PM EST

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. IV - 12/21/25

Playlist for Ep, 240, 12/21/25: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. IV

Mars Williams - Xmas Medley / Love Cry/Christmas Wrapping
(from An Ayler Xmas Vol. 2) | ESP-Disk | Bandcamp

Alan Vega - No More Christmas Blues
(from ZE Christmas Album) | ZE

Liz Durette - It's Christmas . . . Again! / In the Workshop
(from It's Christmas . . . Again!) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Excepter - Little Drummer Boy
(from Kill Rock Stars Winter Holiday Album) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp

Venetian Snares - Xmas Song
(from Xmas Song) | Self-released | Bandcamp

The Rhythm Method - Feliz Navidad / Do You Hear What I Hear?
(from A Very Wandelweiser Christmas, Vol. II) | Self-released | Bandcamp

The Instruments - Last Holiday
(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp

Vines - come thou fount of every blessing
(from come thou fount of every blessing) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Fabio Orsi - Dead Leaves Christmas
(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp

Hell Interface - Soylent Night
(from Whine And Missingtoe) | V/Vm Test

Merzbow - Silent Night
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

Mars Williams - Noel Omega / 'Twas the Night Before the Frosty Island Harvest Xmas
(from MARS WILLIAMS PRESENTS: AN AYLER XMAS VOL. 3 "Live In Krakow") | Not Two | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Tags
The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Stay Connected
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller