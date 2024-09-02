WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 9/1/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 159 (Rebroadcast), 9/1/24:

Setting - Zoetropics

(from Shone a Rainbow Light On) | Paradise of Bachelors | Bandcamp

Setting - A Sun Harp

(from Shone a Rainbow Light On) | Paradise of Bachelors | Bandcamp

Sandy Ewen - 24 July 2023

(from Solo) | scatterArchive | Bandcamp

Daniel Fishkin - Off-Frequency Listening in Subjects (excerpted from Masking Songs, 2023)

(from Dark Listening) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp

Daniel Fishkin - Excitation Patterns (excerpted from Masking Songs, 2020)

(from Dark Listening) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp

Nick Dunston - Island Recursion

(from Skultura) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp

Nick Dunston - Vaquero Negro

(from Skultura) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp

Hollow Deck - Tallest Birch

(from Over East) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp

Hollow Deck - Over East

(from Over East) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp

Cole Pulice - If I Don’t See You in the Future, I’ll See You in the Pasture

(from If I Don’t See You in the Future, I’ll See You in the Pasture) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp

