The Outside - 1/15/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 135, 1/15/23:

Lake Mary - So Long Favorite

(from Slow Grass) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp

Sun Ra and his Arkestra - The Prophet At Play

(from Prophet) | Modern Harmonic | Bandcamp

Sun Ra and his Arkestra - They Plan To Leave

(from Prophet) | Modern Harmonic | Bandcamp

Quinn Collins - Rubber Pocket

(from Nine Bagatelles) | Belts and Whistles | Bandcamp

Quinn Collins - Boiling A Frog

(from Nine Bagatelles) | Belts and Whistles | Bandcamp

Quinn Collins - Departure

(from Nine Bagatelles) | Belts and Whistles | Bandcamp

The Necks - Imprinting

(from Travel) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Eiko Ishibashi - Cryonic

(from Cryonic) | Self-released | Bandcamp

