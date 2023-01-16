The Outside - 1/15/23
Playlist for Ep. 135, 1/15/23:
Lake Mary - So Long Favorite
(from Slow Grass) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp
Sun Ra and his Arkestra - The Prophet At Play
(from Prophet) | Modern Harmonic | Bandcamp
Sun Ra and his Arkestra - They Plan To Leave
(from Prophet) | Modern Harmonic | Bandcamp
Quinn Collins - Rubber Pocket
(from Nine Bagatelles) | Belts and Whistles | Bandcamp
Quinn Collins - Boiling A Frog
(from Nine Bagatelles) | Belts and Whistles | Bandcamp
Quinn Collins - Departure
(from Nine Bagatelles) | Belts and Whistles | Bandcamp
The Necks - Imprinting
(from Travel) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp
Eiko Ishibashi - Cryonic
(from Cryonic) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.