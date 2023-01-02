The Outside - 1/1/23
Playlist for Ep. 101 (Rebroadcast), 1/1/23:
Sonic Youth - In & Out
(from In/Out/In) | Three Lobed Recordings | Bandcamp
Adrian Knight - Damn The Flood
(from Damn The Flood) | Regional Attraction | Bandcamp
Adrian Knight - Bottomlands
(from Damn The Flood) | Regional Attraction | Bandcamp
Wombat - Temporize
(from Befriend The Giant) | Bandcamp
Cliona Davis performing Peter Garland - Cantares de la Frontera
(from Cantares de la Frontera) | Bandcamp
Olivia Block - October, 1984
(from October, 1984) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp
Judith Hamann - Hinterhof
(from Hinterhof) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp
