The Outside - 5/1/22
Playlist for Ep. 113, 5/1/22:
Kelly Lee Owens - Anadlu
(from LP.8) | Smalltown Supersound | Bandcamp
Kelly Lee Owens - Olga
(from LP.8) | Smalltown Supersound | Bandcamp
Kelly Lee Owens - Sonic 8
(from LP.8) | Smalltown Supersound | Bandcamp
claire rousay - it feels foolish to care
(from everything perfect is already here) | Shelter Press | Bandcamp
William Basinski & Janek Schaefer - . . . on reflection (two)
(from “ . . . on reflection ") | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp
William Basinski & Janek Schaefer - . . . on reflection (three)
(from “ . . . on reflection ") | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp
KMRU & Aho Ssan - Resurgence
(from Limen) | Subtext | Bandcamp
KMRU & Aho Ssan - Rebirth
(from Limen) | Subtext | Bandcamp
Muzzix performing Michael Pisaro-Liu - Radiolarians 9 & 11
(from Michael Pisaro-Liu: Radiolarians) | New World | Bandcamp
Muzzix performing Michael Pisaro-Liu - Radiolarians 13
(from Michael Pisaro-Liu: Radiolarians) | New World | Bandcamp
Stellan Veloce - Brackish
(from Stellan Veloce's Complesso Spettro) | Hyperdelia | Bandcamp
