The Outside - 2/20/22
Playlist for Ep. 104, 2/13/22:
Baldi/Gerycz - Hermit Thrush / Vat of Oil
(from After Commodore Perry Service Plaza) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Seth Kasselman - The Governors
(from Analogous Fools) | Bandcamp
Seth Kasselman - Say It Like Elevator Lungs
(from Analogous Fools) | Bandcamp
Public Housing - Stay Awake
(from Public Housing) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Joy Guidry - Inner Child
(from Radical Acceptance) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp
Joy Guidry - Voices of the Ancestors
(from Radical Acceptance) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp
Nymph - Beyond
(from New Millennium Prayer) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp
Jon Mueller - Feeling Symbols
(from Codex Intueri) | Rhythmplex | Bandcamp
New York Philharmonic and Pierre Boulez performing Edgard Varèse - Amériques
(from Boulez Conducts Varèse: Amériques / Arcana / Ionisation) | Columbia Masterworks
