The Outside - 2/20/22

Playlist for Ep. 104, 2/13/22:

Baldi/Gerycz - Hermit Thrush / Vat of Oil

(from After Commodore Perry Service Plaza) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Seth Kasselman - The Governors

(from Analogous Fools) | Bandcamp

Seth Kasselman - Say It Like Elevator Lungs

(from Analogous Fools) | Bandcamp

Public Housing - Stay Awake

(from Public Housing) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Joy Guidry - Inner Child

(from Radical Acceptance) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp

Joy Guidry - Voices of the Ancestors

(from Radical Acceptance) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp

Nymph - Beyond

(from New Millennium Prayer) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Jon Mueller - Feeling Symbols

(from Codex Intueri) | Rhythmplex | Bandcamp

New York Philharmonic and Pierre Boulez performing Edgard Varèse - Amériques

(from Boulez Conducts Varèse: Amériques / Arcana / Ionisation) | Columbia Masterworks

