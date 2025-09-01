© 2025 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Blanch Robinson on finding his place in Dayton's burgeoning hip hop scene

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published September 1, 2025 at 7:27 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt

A lot has changed for Dayton hip-hop artist Blanch Robinson since he last visited WYSO a year ago, and a lot has changed in the playing field as well. The hip-hop scene is going through a growth spurt, and Robinson has found himself right at the center of it. He has taken the place of both student and teacher within the community.

"I love seeing people that are passionate, people that have a dream, and I'm able to help them make that like a real thing now. But I think, I love that we're all getting on the same page now, like we're all seeing what it really takes to be a musician and an artist. I didn't want to be the only person benefiting. I want to see everybody else benefit." said Robinson.

The communal sense of passing the torch is what's keeping the music scene alive and thriving. Dayton creatives are coming together to support each other, and it's only fanning the flames of what's possible.

"The people that have been through it are giving games to us now. They're really showing us the blueprint because I feel like there was a lot of gatekeeping a few years ago." said Robinson. "But now anybody can be a promoter. Anybody can be a booking agent, a DIY. So I love that. And I think it's cool that these people are giving us this opportunity, because they don't have to. And I feel since they've opened up the door for us, it's let a lot us new people like, curate it. And now it's coming together."

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
