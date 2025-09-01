Blanch Robinson on finding his place in Dayton's burgeoning hip hop scene

A lot has changed for Dayton hip-hop artist Blanch Robinson since he last visited WYSO a year ago, and a lot has changed in the playing field as well. The hip-hop scene is going through a growth spurt, and Robinson has found himself right at the center of it. He has taken the place of both student and teacher within the community.

"I love seeing people that are passionate, people that have a dream, and I'm able to help them make that like a real thing now. But I think, I love that we're all getting on the same page now, like we're all seeing what it really takes to be a musician and an artist. I didn't want to be the only person benefiting. I want to see everybody else benefit." said Robinson.

The communal sense of passing the torch is what's keeping the music scene alive and thriving. Dayton creatives are coming together to support each other, and it's only fanning the flames of what's possible.

"The people that have been through it are giving games to us now. They're really showing us the blueprint because I feel like there was a lot of gatekeeping a few years ago." said Robinson. "But now anybody can be a promoter. Anybody can be a booking agent, a DIY. So I love that. And I think it's cool that these people are giving us this opportunity, because they don't have to. And I feel since they've opened up the door for us, it's let a lot us new people like, curate it. And now it's coming together."

Stay up to date with Blanch Robinson on his Instagram.