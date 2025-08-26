Millz.vsdawrld releases new single 'Same Time'

Dayton artist Millz.vsdawrld stopped by the WYSO studios for a preview of his new single "Same Time" and to chat with music host Juliet Fromholt about his journey with hip-hop.

"I'd say it all started because my older cousins and I would just sit around and freestyle in the house. My older cousin Brandon had started rapping and then that led to my cousin Matthew and then it just went on to me, but I actually wanted to do it for real. So I just stuck with it." said Millz.

Dayton's hip-hop scene is flourishing right now with producers, rappers, and multi-media wizards. Millz found himself surrounded by other peers that inspire him to push for his creative endeavors.

"I think about that all the time, like how it is to just be a part of that wave. It's cool to have that in your city." said Millz. "The OG's in the studio, and then Blanch [Robinson], they're telling me about the history of funk and all that, and where it's coming from. I'm learning about that, but it's cool to know that Dayton's still really deep with hip-hop."

For his latest single Millz wanted to get the audience moving. "It's something that I really wanted people to be like,'He can make something that get people up and moving.' Like really bumping the crowd up. I wanted to make that like turnt song that can get everybody in that mood."

Check out the music video for the new single Same Time by Millz.vsdawrld on YouTube.