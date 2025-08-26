© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Millz.vsdawrld releases new single 'Same Time'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 26, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt

Dayton artist Millz.vsdawrld stopped by the WYSO studios for a preview of his new single "Same Time" and to chat with music host Juliet Fromholt about his journey with hip-hop.

"I'd say it all started because my older cousins and I would just sit around and freestyle in the house. My older cousin Brandon had started rapping and then that led to my cousin Matthew and then it just went on to me, but I actually wanted to do it for real. So I just stuck with it." said Millz.

Dayton's hip-hop scene is flourishing right now with producers, rappers, and multi-media wizards. Millz found himself surrounded by other peers that inspire him to push for his creative endeavors.

"I think about that all the time, like how it is to just be a part of that wave. It's cool to have that in your city." said Millz. "The OG's in the studio, and then Blanch [Robinson], they're telling me about the history of funk and all that, and where it's coming from. I'm learning about that, but it's cool to know that Dayton's still really deep with hip-hop."

For his latest single Millz wanted to get the audience moving. "It's something that I really wanted people to be like,'He can make something that get people up and moving.' Like really bumping the crowd up. I wanted to make that like turnt song that can get everybody in that mood."

Check out the music video for the new single Same Time by Millz.vsdawrld on YouTube.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicHip-Hop
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard