Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: With new album, Bird Brain Breakfast continues to evolve

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published April 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
BirdBrainBreakfast.jpg
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton band Bird Brain Breakfast along with special guest vocalist Eleanor Dakota joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session and interview following the release of their second album, Nonphysical Effects, in January 2023. The album features Richie Vanderburgh on vocals and synthesizer, Paris Goode on Guitar, Christian Gentry on drums, Matthew Stevenson on auxiliary percussion, and Adam Knox on synthesizer. The songs are written primarily by Vanderburgh, with contributions from Knox.

On Kaleidoscope, Bird Brain Breakfast performed several songs from Nonphysical Effects. The band members also spoke about writing and recording the album. “The writing process, once we brought it to the rest of the band was... honestly kind of annoying,” Knox said. “It took a while.” The Nonphysical Effects was written during the COVID pandemic, and, according to Vanderburgh, the songs reflect themes of isolation. The album is also more musically complex than the band’s first record, “Truly Sober,” which came out in 2019. “The chords are a little more lush, a little thicker and more sophisticated on this album,” Knox said. Knox and Vanderburgh also spoke about reworking older material to fit the band's current sound.

Nonphysical Effects is available now on Bandcamp, or for digital streaming. Information and updates about Bird Brain Breakfast can be found on the band’s Instagram or Facebook.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
