Studio Session: With new album, Bird Brain Breakfast continues to evolve

Dayton band Bird Brain Breakfast along with special guest vocalist Eleanor Dakota joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session and interview following the release of their second album, Nonphysical Effects, in January 2023. The album features Richie Vanderburgh on vocals and synthesizer, Paris Goode on Guitar, Christian Gentry on drums, Matthew Stevenson on auxiliary percussion, and Adam Knox on synthesizer. The songs are written primarily by Vanderburgh, with contributions from Knox.

On Kaleidoscope, Bird Brain Breakfast performed several songs from Nonphysical Effects. The band members also spoke about writing and recording the album. “The writing process, once we brought it to the rest of the band was... honestly kind of annoying,” Knox said. “It took a while.” The Nonphysical Effects was written during the COVID pandemic, and, according to Vanderburgh, the songs reflect themes of isolation. The album is also more musically complex than the band’s first record, “Truly Sober,” which came out in 2019. “The chords are a little more lush, a little thicker and more sophisticated on this album,” Knox said. Knox and Vanderburgh also spoke about reworking older material to fit the band's current sound.

Nonphysical Effects is available now on Bandcamp, or for digital streaming. Information and updates about Bird Brain Breakfast can be found on the band’s Instagram or Facebook.