Studio Session: Scuzzy Wayne creates their own spin on 'psychedelic power pop'

Scuzzy Wayne came together after their last project Online Stoics ended. This trio consists of guitarist Brandon Semler, bassist Rick Sanders, and drummer Aaron Perry.

"We had a group last year called the Online Stoics that featured one other member, our singer Jackie. So we're down to three now. She had determined that she needed to focus on some different things. So we kind of came together with the three of us and we're like,'Well, what makes sense for us as a group now that this is kind of a different creative unit?' We still like to lean towards the kind of power pop stuff we were doing in that group, but obviously we're just all really into psychedelic music and playing guitar really fast and loud and just being really out there with it." said Semler.

The band has a powerful, dark vibe with screaming guitar riffs perfect for live performances. Their sound has evolved by tweaking their previous work into something more fitting for the current trio. These three have been playing together for years, so it's not hard for this new band to get comfortable.

"It's just the best part of all of it is playing live. Especially with the three of us, I think we're just able to kind of do the thing. There's a big shared history here. I played with Rick for a lot of years. I played with Aaron for a lotta years. There's just kind of a sort of knowing look that can happen that'll change the shape of a jam or whatever that is really helpful when you're playing out. Especially if you're doing anything kind of improvised." said Semler.

While they may feel comfortable jamming together, Semler still thinks they have more potential in the song writing arena.

"For this first part, it has been pretty hodgepodge. I've brought a lot of the songs to the table, and some of the songs came from existing projects, but we've been talking about it. We would like to write as a group more, because I think there's a lot that these guys can bring to that process. I would like to get into more of a collaborative writing effort, because from my experience with writing with bands in the past, there's so much you can get out of sharing a lot of different ideas and kicking things around and stuff you would never come up with by yourself."