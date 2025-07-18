Studio Session: Nick Kizirnis forges a new live sound with an all star band

Dayton artist Nick Kizirnis showed up to the WYSO studios with a whole gang of stars to perform with him on Kaleidoscope including Kyleen Downes, Bryan Lakatos, and Kelly Morlock. Kizirnis chatted with WYSO's Juliet Fromholt about how he and the band have worked together to create a new sound from studio recordings.

"Not only have we played both [solo] albums, but now everybody in the band has been able to really take ownership of the songs, because we've been playing them for a while. Now the two albums which sounded somewhat different, when we play those songs together, they come together in a really nice way." said Kizirnis.

Kizirnis' latest album, Every Moment, came together during the pandemic, with recordings being sent back and forth between musicians, and even Kizirnis playing them solo. Now that he's been able to get everyone together in the same room the live performances are taking on a new sound.

"I think that everyone I've played with, we've tried to make the songs sound like the album. And now, after enough time, it's like,'You know what? This would sound better if it was a little faster.' Once we start doing those things, then everyone can start doing what they want. It's just brought a lot to the songs. Because they existed just in the studio, we really didn't know what they were like live. And having figured that out, it's really fun to play them and hear what everyone comes up with." said Kizirnis.

This sonic discovery is pushing the whole band forward, and it's a very rewarding process for all those involved.

"It is really exciting to be able to see everybody and get together be like,'Oh, yeah, that thing we worked on last week, that's really cool, you know?' And I'm just as excited about where it can go now, because I think that's part of it too, is that when you work with people, whether it's a short time or a long time, it's like that in part gives you new ideas. So now I'm excited to see what's next."