Studio Session: Nick Kizirnis forges a new live sound with an all star band

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published July 18, 2025 at 5:03 PM EDT
(from left) Kyleen Downes, Nick Kizirnis, Kelly Morlock and Bryan Lakatos on a recent visit to the WYSO studios.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Dayton artist Nick Kizirnis showed up to the WYSO studios with a whole gang of stars to perform with him on Kaleidoscope including Kyleen Downes, Bryan Lakatos, and Kelly Morlock. Kizirnis chatted with WYSO's Juliet Fromholt about how he and the band have worked together to create a new sound from studio recordings.

"Not only have we played both [solo] albums, but now everybody in the band has been able to really take ownership of the songs, because we've been playing them for a while. Now the two albums which sounded somewhat different, when we play those songs together, they come together in a really nice way." said Kizirnis.

Kizirnis' latest album, Every Moment, came together during the pandemic, with recordings being sent back and forth between musicians, and even Kizirnis playing them solo. Now that he's been able to get everyone together in the same room the live performances are taking on a new sound.

"I think that everyone I've played with, we've tried to make the songs sound like the album. And now, after enough time, it's like,'You know what? This would sound better if it was a little faster.' Once we start doing those things, then everyone can start doing what they want. It's just brought a lot to the songs. Because they existed just in the studio, we really didn't know what they were like live. And having figured that out, it's really fun to play them and hear what everyone comes up with." said Kizirnis.

This sonic discovery is pushing the whole band forward, and it's a very rewarding process for all those involved.

"It is really exciting to be able to see everybody and get together be like,'Oh, yeah, that thing we worked on last week, that's really cool, you know?' And I'm just as excited about where it can go now, because I think that's part of it too, is that when you work with people, whether it's a short time or a long time, it's like that in part gives you new ideas. So now I'm excited to see what's next."

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
