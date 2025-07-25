Studio Session: She's Deadly release new 'Tall Tales' EP

Dayton band She's Deadly have just released their debut EP Tall Tales. They're celebrating the new release with a show on Saturday July 26 at Yellow Cab Tavern with Andy Rush, Cherry Yum Yum, and Motel Faces.

"A lot of these songs started years ago and have evolved as time has gone on. It took some time to really figure out what we wanted to put out, as in this is our sound, this is who we are. And I think that this grouping of seven songs is a really good mix because as musicians, we really hate playing the same thing twice. So we play a lot of different variations, different genres, and different sounds. I feel like this grouping of songs really does a good job of showing our range in that." said vocalist Emily McGuff.

The pandemic caused a lot of bands to fizzle out which left a lot of musicians looking for new ventures. McGuff put out the word that she was looking to start a new project and this lead to the formation of She's Deadly. Even through a rotation of different drummers and different sounds, the band maintains a passion for creativity.

"I think the biggest thing is we just want to have fun. That's been one of the core things for us as we've gotten new members and really kind of worked on our sound is that this is for us, this is something that we all really enjoy and want to make sure that stays that way for us. That we all still love getting together, playing music, and writing new stuff. And so I think that celebration piece of it is just huge for us." said McGuff.

She's Deadly's EP Tall Tales is out now on all digital platforms as well as a vinyl release.