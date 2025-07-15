© 2025 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Dayton band Sheller release debut EP

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton band Sheller is known for their love of rock and roll. As, as evidenced by their performance in the Dayton Battle of the Bands finale earlier this year, Dayton music fans love Sheller.

"The Shell-heads that are out there are absolutely deranged and maniacal and we love them ever so much." said lead guitarist and vocalist Jake Shaw reflecting on the audience response to their Brightside performance.

Bassist and vocalist Sean Michael Weaver has been accumulating music recording equipment for years, and now the band has produced their own self-titled EP titled.

"I think the space you're in when you're writing and recording does a lot for the end product, so having our own space to make songs is really nice. Sean is the only one that's allowed to touch anything. He gets very upset if we get anywhere near it. But it's awesome because we have complete control over everything we do and that's just how we like it." said Shaw.

It took Jake Shaw years of performing to really find his place in the Dayton scene, but now he feels like he's found his people.

"For the longest time I've kind of felt like I haven't really found my corner of the scene, but through the last couple years of Sheller, it's kinda just seemed like our spot in the scene is everywhere. We can throw down with the hardcore bands and we can play just as easily a pop punk show. We can play with hip hop artists. We can do whatever because I think nowadays, it is so much less about the specific genre and more about just like the collective energy and vibe of the artist matching. We'll play with artists that sound nothing like us, but everybody's crowd reacts the same. Dayton music is truly special and amazing, and there's a place for everybody here. Just coming out to any show will prove that to you." said Shaw.

See Sheller perform live with Ace Slite, Better Anyway, and Nightbeast this Saturday July 19 at Yellow Cab Tavern. Info on the event can be found here.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
