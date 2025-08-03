Studio Session: Scott Lee and The Wanderers release new EP 'The Wandering Kind'

Scott Lee and the Wanderers have just released a new EP The Wandering Kind as well as a new music video. The honky-tonk band creates original songs that pay homage sound to folks and country classics. Leader of the pack Scott Lee is the lyrical and creative mind behind the band. A key part of this style of music is good story telling. Lee can definitely spin a good yarn with his lyrics.

"I read a lot and being a good writer is what I've always wanted to be, so I've put a lot of thought into it. When you hear like say Townes Van Zandt or Bob Dylan it seems effortless but they put a lot of study and work into it. When I'm at work, because I work a factory job during the day, I spend eight hours thinking about how I'm going to tell a story or song. It's a lot of time to come up with stuff."

With Lee's creative mindset backed by Columbus' finest musicians you're bound to boot, scoot, and boogie.

"I'm a lover of history. My wife makes fun of me for reading history books and stuff like that. I've always been drawn to older music, and I want to bring my own fresh input into it, but still keep that tradition alive. There's been a million songs about John Henry, but I just wanted to put my own fresh take on it, and there's still a lot to learn from those old songs and those old guys like Woody Guthrie. I find myself listening to more of their music than I do a lot of modern stuff." said Lee.