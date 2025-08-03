© 2025 WYSO
Studio Session: Scott Lee and The Wanderers release new EP 'The Wandering Kind'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 3, 2025 at 2:28 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt

Scott Lee and the Wanderers have just released a new EP The Wandering Kind as well as a new music video. The honky-tonk band creates original songs that pay homage sound to folks and country classics. Leader of the pack Scott Lee is the lyrical and creative mind behind the band. A key part of this style of music is good story telling. Lee can definitely spin a good yarn with his lyrics.

"I read a lot and being a good writer is what I've always wanted to be, so I've put a lot of thought into it. When you hear like say Townes Van Zandt or Bob Dylan it seems effortless but they put a lot of study and work into it. When I'm at work, because I work a factory job during the day, I spend eight hours thinking about how I'm going to tell a story or song. It's a lot of time to come up with stuff."

With Lee's creative mindset backed by Columbus' finest musicians you're bound to boot, scoot, and boogie.

"I'm a lover of history. My wife makes fun of me for reading history books and stuff like that. I've always been drawn to older music, and I want to bring my own fresh input into it, but still keep that tradition alive. There's been a million songs about John Henry, but I just wanted to put my own fresh take on it, and there's still a lot to learn from those old songs and those old guys like Woody Guthrie. I find myself listening to more of their music than I do a lot of modern stuff." said Lee.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
