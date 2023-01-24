Kaleidoscope - 1/18/23

Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, <i><a label="Alpha Rhythms" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.wyso.org/show/alpha-rhythms" data-cms-id="00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470012" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/show/alpha-rhythms" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1674655110768,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000170-81e4-d1a4-a77d-e5fe88bd0000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1674655110768,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000170-81e4-d1a4-a77d-e5fe88bd0000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"linkText":"Alpha Rhythms","attributes":[],"attachSourceUrl":false,"item":{"_ref":"00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470012","_type":"a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"_id":"00000185-e938-df0d-a7a5-e9f9e3360000","_type":"c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2"},"_id":"00000185-e938-df0d-a7a5-e9f9e3320000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">Alpha Rhythms</a></i> and <i><a label="Kaleidoscope" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.wyso.org/show/kaleidoscope" data-cms-id="00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470013" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/show/kaleidoscope" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1674655129558,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000170-81e4-d1a4-a77d-e5fe88bd0000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1674655129558,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000170-81e4-d1a4-a77d-e5fe88bd0000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"linkText":"Kaleidoscope","attributes":[],"attachSourceUrl":false,"item":{"_ref":"00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470013","_type":"a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"_id":"00000185-e939-df0d-a7a5-e9f928da0000","_type":"c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2"},"_id":"00000185-e939-df0d-a7a5-e9f928d40000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">Kaleidoscope</a></i>, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.