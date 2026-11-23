WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Researchers at Central State University are moving into the newest addition of the Research and Demonstration Complex; a real estate developer that’s suing Urbana in a data center dispute announced it’s rescinding its offer to settle with the city; a new state bill would restrict certain traffic cameras but not Flock cameras; and as the thermostat drops and heaters kick on, Miami Valley residents can now apply for heat assistance.