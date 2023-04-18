Poor Will's Almanack: April 18 - 24, 2023

On spring equinox, March 20, the Sun was directly above the equator.

But, very few first world people - without an almanac or the news media - paid attention to the exact time at which the day and night were equal.

The precise time of spring's arrival - for most people -is an astronomical fantasy established with instruments and measurements that only a few astronomer- priests possess.

Unlike equinox, the actual arrival of spring may be most easily recognized by a series of moveable feasts such as the blooming times of snowdrops, daffodils, tulips, hepatica, Dutchman's britches and thousands of other time keepers.

In addition, a shared awareness of spring signs can create a context for these feasts, broadening the celebration and enriching the change of season.

For example, before the cooler weather of middle March this year, my friends made spring happen. John reported a green frog in his grotto pool, and Aida saw great blue herons on their nests. The week before, George saw sandhill cranes on the way north. Before that, Casey, Audrey, Emily, MarySue, Jill and Tracy reported red-winged blackbirds.

All this, for me, was the true and exact measurement of the Earth's position in relation to the Sun.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the first week of Late Spring. In the meantime, don't be intimidated by astronomical mathematics: there are so many other signs with which to measure spring's arrival.