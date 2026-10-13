What would Dayton look like with a radically redesigned U.S. 35?

A study wants Dayton residents to imagine what the city could look like if one of the major highways crossing it was transformed.

Revive35Dayton.com is part of an 18-month research and planning project led by the city of Dayton and supported by a $2 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant.

Local architect and Dayton Plan Board member Matt Sauer is a longstanding advocate for rethinking U.S. 35’s design.

“A lot of communities of color and poor communities were bulldozed for highways all around the country," Sauer said. "So the city went after this funding and recognizing that (U.S.) 35 has a lot of wasted a lot space in our urban core.”

The study focuses on the 5.2-mile corridor stretching from Steve Whalen Boulevard in East Dayton to South Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton.

City planners and engineers will gather traffic data, review safety concerns, and hear from residents before any future construction projects are designed.

The planning process is looking to improve traffic flow, strengthen neighborhood connections, honor the history of affected areas, support economic development and enhance quality of life along the U.S. 35 corridor, according to the website. It also wants to address health and environmental issues.

Staff photo. / Nick Hrkman Revive35 community engagement presentation.

You’re invited to be a part of the process. Visit Revive35Dayton.com to learn more about public workshops, youth engagement opportunities and advisory committees.

Three public workshops are scheduled for this month:



4–6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Dayton Metro Library - West Branch, 300 Abbey Ave. in Dayto.

6–8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at East End Community Services Corp., 624 Xenia Ave in Dayton.

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Dayton Metro Library - Main Branch Atrium, 215 E. 3rd St. in Dayton.