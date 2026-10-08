Dayton mayor urges residents to look out for neighbors after children found in vacant home

Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss is urging residents to lookout for each other after six children living without an adult were rescued.

Police found five children living in vacant home in West Dayton after doing welfare check on Oct. 1. A child was later located at school.

All of the children are safe and Montgomery County Children Services partners has stepped in.

Police don't yet know all the details on how the children came to be living in the house, but Turner-Sloss said what matters is no child in Dayton should be without heat, water or food.

As the weather gets colder, Turner-Sloss said they are continuing to work on securing and addressing vacant properties, investing in neighborhoods across Dayton "block by block."

"In Dayton, households below the poverty line spend, on average, nearly a fifth of their income just on energy," she said. "Families fall behind on one bill, then another, and the lights go out without anyone outside the house knowing. That is not an excuse for anything. It is a reason for all of us to pay closer attention."

Turner-Sloss said she encourages community members to check on their neighbors and report future concerns about a child or community member who may be experiencing abuse, neglect or homelessness.

Residents can call Montgomery County Children Services 24-hour hotline at 937-224-KIDS (5437). All calls can be anonymous.

"Make the call," Turner-Sloss said. "You do not have to be certain. A call is not an accusation. It is how help arrives."

Community members can also report vacant, open or unsafe properties in the city through Dayton Delivers web portal at daytonohio.gov.

Those seeking food, shelter and other essential needs can call or text 211. If anyone is in immediate danger, they are encouraged to call 911.

"Community is a gift, and it is also a responsibility," Turner-Sloss said. "Check on your neighbors. Know the children on your street. Refuse to look away. That is who Dayton is, and that is how we take care of one another."