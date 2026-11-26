NPR has once again put out their Books We Love list just in time for the holidays.

Their signature interactive guide gives you their take on the year's best reads.

We spoke with Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast, about his podcast and this year's selections.

This interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Andrew Limbong: It is a way of showcasing author interviews that we do across the network. It is one of those things we were noticing that I remember when I was a producer on the Arts Desk and I was working with Lynn Neary a lot on her books pieces. And I was like, wow, I would like some way for us to use more of this tape, right? Because, like any interview you do, it airs on All Things Considered or on Morning Edition, and then it's sort of like in the wind. And it's in our archives, which I love that we have, but I feel like there needed to be a way to get more attention to those sorts of stuff.

So the Book of the Day podcast really serves to showcase to really showcase the great book interviews that we do. And you know, if you're the type of person who can only handle so much of politics and so much have like other news and, but you want that book stuff that happens. I think this is a great just avenue for that.

Jerry Kenney: And where do your interests fall when it comes to literature?

Limbong: Listen, I wanted to be a William Faulkner scholar when I was 19. Turns out, not a lot of money in that industry. My tastes tend to lean towards literary fiction. When I do the Books We Love stuff and I recommend books, the stuff that sticks with me is authors who are searching for a perfect sentence, you know, there are the types of writers who write like, you know, store like plot, plot, plot, a plot, I am more looking for people just trying to make beautiful words sit next to each other in interesting ways. And that's the stuff that really gets me.

Kenney: Let's talk about the latest Books We Love compilation out this week. It looks pretty expansive.

Limbong: Yeah, so it's nearly 400 books, right? And it is our way of doing a year end list. But instead of saying like, here's the best 10 books, here's, the best 100 books of the year, this is sort of meant to be more populist in a way. And so around, I believe like September, an email goes out to every staff member, and also a handful of critics that we know, there's librarians, there's like other people in the books industry just being like, 'hey, give us a recommendation, a couple of books that you loved and really liked.' And those come in, those get compiled into a disgustingly giant Excel spreadsheet, and then we have a meeting to sort out what gets what's in and out.

And we try to be expansive about it because we think of it more as a book discovery tool more than it is a ranked list. Because not every book that is going to on this platform is for everybody, right? It's nearly 400. But I think the value add is: there's something in here for you.

We've been doing this for more than 10 now. And so every year there's a really healthy mix of fiction, nonfiction, romance, thrillers, sci-fi, fantasy. It's a pretty wide range, and sometimes it's so wide and unwieldy that it's hard to make a narrative out of all of it, just because it's like, hey, somebody really liked this small press sci-fi book that barely published that many copies of it versus like, oh, here's a bunch of people also wanted to write about Yesteryear, right?

And so it is a wide breadth of books as usual.

Kenney: Any just really quirky entries for you this year?

Limbong: I will say one of the more popular books from the staff — because only one person gets to write about it, so sometimes you have to say 'sorry, somebody else got dibs on this' — was a book called Etna by Paul Yoon. This is about a dog who comes out of this unnamed war. And it is very much a story about the dog losing people, losing other dogs, war being hell, it is a very tough and gritty book told through the perspective of the dog. The dog is a narrator. And so a lot of people noted it. The pitch about the book was it's very starkly written, the language is very simple and direct, but still comes to profound conclusions about violence about war, that sort of thing. I'm not a dog person, but you this one was pretty good.

Kenney: And I imagine each year putting this list together takes some time and effort.

Limbong: Yeah, it is. I can show you my Outlook calendar. It's just like a string of zoom meetings between me, our digital producer and editor, Beth Novey and Megan Sullivan, my editor. We get the raw list and then a lot of it is, a lot the “no's” are like, oh, this actually this wasn't published in the U.S. this year. Or this is a re-published version of something that's already in print or whatever. And so there are those sort of technical no's, and then noting 'this is worth having,' especially because we have a dearth of like, x genre that we need to have some representation for. We're pushing for like, is this too obscure? Is this too academic? Right? A lot of people — probably no surprise — at NPR just like really into their beats, and so we'll be recommending a book from some university press that costs $80 and is only legible to other people in that beat and we're like,' ah, maybe not for a wider audience.' And it's those sorts of discussions that we're having.