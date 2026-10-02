CenterPoint Energy will go under new name after sale to new owner

Local natural gas utility CenterPoint Energy will be going under a new name after it recently changed ownership.

The New-York based National Fuel Gas Company officially closed its transaction to acquire CenterPoint on Oct. 1.

The company announced CenterPoint will now go under the name National Fuel Gas Distribution of Ohio.

National Fuel Gas Distribution of Ohio serves approximately 335,000 customers across 16 counties in the Dayton and greater Miami Valley region.

"We are excited to welcome our new customers in Ohio to National Fuel," Michael D. Colpoys, President of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp., wrote in a statement.

"For 125 years, National Fuel has been focused on delivering natural gas safely, reliably and affordably. Our message to customers is simple: your service will continue uninterrupted, and our focus is on providing the highest quality service from day one. We look forward to earning the trust of customers across the greater Dayton and Miami Valley region and serving them with the same dedication that has defined National Fuel for generations."

This will grow National Fuel’s total customer base to 1.1 million customers. The parent company National Fuel said it will "welcome" 200 employees as a part of the acquisition.

According to the company, customers should expect that: