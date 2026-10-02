Montgomery County estimates 6,500 benefited locally so far from its opioid settlement

Montgomery County received more than $2 million through opioid settlement agreements with manufacturers and distributors. The money is now funding multiple local programs aimed at helping local residents prevent substance use and access treatment that builds stable recovery.

Thirteen nonprofits in the county report they have reached around 6,500 people, offering opioid prevention, treatment and recovery services.

According a community impact on the county's direct opioid settlement funding,

one of those nonprofits, Brigid’s Path, offered case management services for nearly 3,000 families affected by substance use disorder. The organization also helped 27 infants avoid entering the foster care system.

“This report gives our community a look at how opioid settlement dollars were used to support residents,” County Commissioner Judy Dodge said. “These organizations are helping people access treatment, find stability and build pathways to recovery. Their work is an important part of our community’s ongoing response to the opioid crisis.”

Other organizations like Samaritan Behavioral Health served 759 clients through substance use disorder treatment services and Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley's Recovery and Employment program served 1,003 individuals and helped nearly 600 people secure employment.

“The organizations supported through this funding are doing the day-to-day work of helping people prevent substance use, access treatment and maintain recovery,” Commission President Carolyn Rice said. “This report shows the reach of those efforts and the difference these organizations are making for individuals and families across our community.”

Funding was also funneled into recovery and prevention services at WestCare Ohio who served 427 individuals through East End Community Services. That included 67 children through Camp Mariposa which acts as a prevention program for teens affected by the substance use disorder of a loved one.

“My biological father was deeply affected by a cycle of substance abuse in our family and lacked the necessary tools and support to help himself,” said Rita, a Camp Mariposa participant. “Camp Mariposa pulled me out of the cycle of family addiction.”

Overall,

