City of Dayton asking residents where it should 'delete' unwanted graffiti

The city of Dayton is a month into “Graffiti Delete” in a local campaign to encourage residents to report unwanted graffiti throughout city streets and buildings for removal.

The Graffiti Delete campaign launched in early September with the activation of an online portal to make reports. Since then, city crews have been responding to community requests to remove graffiti in neighborhoods and business districts.

The campaign's first week saw 25 graffiti reports, according to the city’s numbers, compared to just one report during the same week last year.

The instructions to report unwanted graffiti are as follows:

Take a photo of the graffiti if possible

Go to daytonohio.gov/graffiti to start your request

to start your request Enter an address or drop a pin on the map to clarify the location

Enter additional information, upload the photo and submit the request.

Reports should only be made for graffiti found in the public right-of-way such as under highways, on retaining walls, or in alleys or on private property.