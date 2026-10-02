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City of Dayton asking residents where it should 'delete' unwanted graffiti

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published October 2, 2026 at 1:35 PM EDT
Graffiti pictured on a building near the corner of Wayne Avenue and Jones Street. The city of Dayton has been encouraging people to report graffiti so it can be removed.
Kaitlin Schroeder
/
WYSO Staff
Graffiti pictured on a building near the corner of Wayne Avenue and Jones Street. The city of Dayton has been encouraging people to report graffiti so it can be removed.

The city of Dayton is a month into “Graffiti Delete” in a local campaign to encourage residents to report unwanted graffiti throughout city streets and buildings for removal.

The Graffiti Delete campaign launched in early September with the activation of an online portal to make reports. Since then, city crews have been responding to community requests to remove graffiti in neighborhoods and business districts.

The campaign's first week saw 25 graffiti reports, according to the city’s numbers, compared to just one report during the same week last year.

The instructions to report unwanted graffiti are as follows:

  • Take a photo of the graffiti if possible
  • Go to daytonohio.gov/graffiti to start your request
  • Enter an address or drop a pin on the map to clarify the location
  • Enter additional information, upload the photo and submit the request.

Reports should only be made for graffiti found in the public right-of-way such as under highways, on retaining walls, or in alleys or on private property.

Graffiti may also be reported by calling 937-333-4800 or by using the live chat on daytonohio.gov.
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Local & Statewide News City of Dayton
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO.
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley