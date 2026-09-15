CenterPoint to sell Ohio natural gas business, affecting more than 300K customers

CenterPoint Energy is getting ready to sell its Ohio natural gas business.

The buyer, National Fuel Gas Company, announced this week that the sale should be finalized around Oct. 1. The $2.6 billion acquisition was first announced a year ago.

Houston-based CenterPoint operates about 5,900 miles of distribution and transmission pipeline in west central Ohio, which serves around 335,000 customers, according to the original sale announcement.

In total, CenterPoint had around $44 billion in assets at the time the sale plan was announced, which includes more than seven million customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas.

Rates will continue to be regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Ohio.

New York-based National Fuel stated that the sale will double the size of the company’s base of gas utility ratepayers, while expanding its operations into Ohio, "a jurisdiction that is both highly supportive of natural gas and maintains a constructive regulatory framework."

National Fuel said that accounts will automatically transfer after the sale and that there's nothing customers need to do.

Before CenterPoint Enegrgy, natural gas in west central Ohio was sold by Vectren. But in 2018, Vectren announced it would be acquired by CenterPoint in a deal worth around $6 billion.