The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
a red logo with white text that says "one small step"
Take One Small Step with WYSO and StoryCorps
Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree.

Sign up to chat with a stranger on Saturday at the New Lebanon library

WYSO | By Ryann Beaschler,
Will DavisChris Welter
Published August 25, 2025 at 10:39 PM EDT
Two women standing together outdoors representing StoryCorps One Small Step conversation participants
StoryCorps'
/
Contributed
Two participants from StoryCorps' One Small Step program. This Saturday, August 30, the program will bring people with different perspectives together for a meaningful conversation at the New Lebanon, Ohio, Dayton Metro Library branch. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting makes StoryCorps' One Small Step and the Radio Station Hubs possible.

SIGN UP HERE

Want to get to know someone from your community with different views? Sign up for an event at the New Lebanon branch of the Dayton Metro Library this Saturday!

The One Small Step initiative brings strangers with different beliefs together for a conversation — not to debate politics — but to get to know each other as people. WYSO and StoryCorps invite the southwest Ohio community to join the nearly 6,000 people in 50 U.S. states who have participated in a One Small Step conversation.

Local staff from WYSO will match you with a partner and help you schedule your conversation for this Saturday in New Lebanon. Then, a trained facilitator will support you through your conversation recording— either in person or via a video call.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Ryann Beaschler.

SIGN UP HERE
