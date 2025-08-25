Sign up to chat with a stranger on Saturday at the New Lebanon library

Want to get to know someone from your community with different views? Sign up for an event at the New Lebanon branch of the Dayton Metro Library this Saturday!

The One Small Step initiative brings strangers with different beliefs together for a conversation — not to debate politics — but to get to know each other as people. WYSO and StoryCorps invite the southwest Ohio community to join the nearly 6,000 people in 50 U.S. states who have participated in a One Small Step conversation.

Local staff from WYSO will match you with a partner and help you schedule your conversation for this Saturday in New Lebanon. Then, a trained facilitator will support you through your conversation recording— either in person or via a video call.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Ryann Beaschler.